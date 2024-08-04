Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.40.

NYSE OSK opened at $100.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.17. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,122 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,926,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,473,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

