Owens Corning (OC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Owens Corning to post earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Owens Corning Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $169.68 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.81 and its 200-day moving average is $166.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Owens Corning Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.43%.
Insider Activity at Owens Corning
In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.
