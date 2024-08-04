Owens Corning (OC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Owens Corning to post earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $169.68 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.81 and its 200-day moving average is $166.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

