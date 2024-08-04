Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PCRX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.44.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $980.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,642.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $621,118. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

