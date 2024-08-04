Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,186,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,440,000 after buying an additional 395,589 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 596,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,584,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after acquiring an additional 47,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.