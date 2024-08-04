Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.46.

Parkland Stock Down 2.7 %

PKI opened at C$36.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. The company has a market cap of C$6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$35.00 and a 52 week high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.13 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.1594793 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.35 per share, with a total value of C$40,350.00. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

