Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$49.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKI. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.46.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKI opened at C$36.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$35.00 and a 52-week high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.13 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 1.25%. Research analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.1594793 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

