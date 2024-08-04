Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$52.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.46.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. Parkland has a one year low of C$35.00 and a one year high of C$47.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.19. Parkland had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of C$6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.1594793 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.35 per share, with a total value of C$40,350.00. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

