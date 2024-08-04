Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $68.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSN. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parsons from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.70.

PSN stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. Parsons has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $91.44. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 42,531 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 17,130.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

