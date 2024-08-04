Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Parsons from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Parsons from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Parsons Stock Performance

PSN opened at $88.82 on Thursday. Parsons has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $91.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Parsons will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the second quarter valued at $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Parsons by 18,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Parsons during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Parsons by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Parsons by 23.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

