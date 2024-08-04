Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised Parsons from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Parsons from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.70.

NYSE:PSN opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.41. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. Parsons has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $91.44.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 162.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,376,000 after acquiring an additional 622,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,085 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,062,000. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,381,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

