PayPal USD (PYUSD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.50 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $657.10 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 656,978,320 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 656,978,319.601995. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.00022491 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $14,814,485.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

