Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Trading Down 1.8%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta. Perpetual Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

