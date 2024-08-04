Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 350 ($4.50) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 390 ($5.02) to GBX 330 ($4.24) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Pets at Home Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Pets at Home Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 289 ($3.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,806.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 300.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 288.41. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 251 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 384.80 ($4.95).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Iddon sold 56,281 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.99), for a total transaction of £174,471.10 ($224,428.99). 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

