Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given New GBX 505 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.43) to GBX 505 ($6.50) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 739 ($9.51) to GBX 650 ($8.36) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 610.60 ($7.85).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 529 ($6.80) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 518.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 511.56. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 436.40 ($5.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 560.50 ($7.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3,778.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

