Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given New GBX 505 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.43) to GBX 505 ($6.50) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 739 ($9.51) to GBX 650 ($8.36) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 610.60 ($7.85).
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
