PHSC (LON:PHSC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 27.75 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27.75 ($0.36), with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.33).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from PHSC’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £2.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,325.00 and a beta of 0.74.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

