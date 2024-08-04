Pineridge Advisors LLC Sells 673 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pineridge Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after buying an additional 6,010,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $166.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

