Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

OLO Trading Down 2.8 %

OLO stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.26. OLO has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 9,392 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $42,451.84. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 583,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 9,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $42,451.84. Following the sale, the executive now owns 583,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $28,367.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 659,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,310.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,686 shares of company stock worth $362,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,849,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,810,000 after purchasing an additional 495,247 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of OLO by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OLO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 187,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OLO by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

