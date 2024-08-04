PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) & OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Head-To-Head Review

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Get PodcastOne alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -34.02% -108.47% -53.06% OneConnect Financial Technology -10.33% -10.21% -3.70%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PodcastOne and OneConnect Financial Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PodcastOne currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 234.51%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.26%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than PodcastOne.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PodcastOne and OneConnect Financial Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $43.30 million 0.78 -$14.73 million N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology $3.50 billion 0.02 -$51.25 million ($1.38) -1.07

PodcastOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Summary

OneConnect Financial Technology beats PodcastOne on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

(Get Free Report)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business. It also provides intelligent product development platform for banks, which allows to shorten product development cycle, enhance speed to market, and facilitate product portfolio management; Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution for financial regulatory authorities; asset-liability management solution provides analytics to enhance financial institutions asset liquidity performance; and digital insurance solutions for digitalizing the insurance process, marketing, customer management, and claim processing under intelligent property and casualty insurance and life insurance solution. In addition, the company provides Gamma Voice Solution, an AI customer service for support customer service functions; and Gamma FinCloud, which allows entities with expensive-to-replace legacy systems to directly migrate to the cloud to securely maintain their data. Further, it offers information transmission, information technology advisory, E-commerce security certificate administration, technology promotion and computer application, software and technology, insurance survey and loss adjustment, and asset management and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.