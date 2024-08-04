Portillo’s (PTLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Portillo’s to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Portillo’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Portillo’s stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $680.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.73. Portillo’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.
