PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $43.10 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 126.26 and a beta of 1.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 315.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,871.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,736,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,844,000 after buying an additional 57,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,557,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 10.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,606,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,520,000 after buying an additional 149,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,967,000 after buying an additional 53,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,913,000 after purchasing an additional 212,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

