Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 1.9%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. 61,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 247,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Power Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Power Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.