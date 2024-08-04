Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Downgraded by Dbs Bank

Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PG. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.6 %

PG stock opened at $170.08 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $170.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average is $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,323 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 242,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

