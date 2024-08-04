ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Up 3.6%

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.23. 12,139,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 2,467,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Russell2000

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,221,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,982,000.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

