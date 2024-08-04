Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CCCS)

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Herb sold 20,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $213,882.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,802,280 shares of company stock valued at $772,070,710. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 396,928 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

