Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Cut by Analyst

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ECL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.13.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $237.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.09. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

