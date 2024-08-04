Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Reduced by Roth Capital

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gentherm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Gentherm Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ THRM opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.45. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $772,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,405.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,338,650. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

