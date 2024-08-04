Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:MFC)

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.13 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.29%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MFC. TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.45.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$34.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.58. The company has a market cap of C$61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 29.14.

Insider Transactions at Manulife Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total value of C$409,293.42. In related news, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$1,714,560.00. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total value of C$409,293.42. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,706. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

