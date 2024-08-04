Quantum Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.46 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3.46 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,840.11 or 1.00037603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008241 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00059656 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars.

