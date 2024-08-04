Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

NYSE:RRC opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,129 shares of company stock worth $6,775,926 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 21.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Range Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Range Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

