Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) PT Raised to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

NYSE PACK opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.03 million, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.67 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $100,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,246.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Ranpak by 188.8% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 714,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 467,179 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

