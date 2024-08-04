Rapid7 (RPD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Rapid7 to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Rapid7 has set its Q2 guidance at $0.50-0.53 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.10-2.21 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPD stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

