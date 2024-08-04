Raymond James Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$255.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$246.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSP Global

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$219.62 on Thursday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$174.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$230.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$214.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. The stock has a market cap of C$27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. Equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSP Global

In other news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.