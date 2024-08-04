RB Global (RBA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect RB Global to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect RB Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RB Global has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at RB Global

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

In other news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,724.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBA

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.