RB Global (RBA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect RB Global to post earnings of C$1.21 per share for the quarter.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 8.08%.

RB Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$103.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$100.94. RB Global has a 1 year low of C$75.49 and a 1 year high of C$113.58.

RB Global Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $1.488 per share. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Baron Concors bought 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$75.05 per share, with a total value of C$992,911.50. In other news, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.41, for a total value of C$643,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Baron Concors bought 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$75.05 per share, with a total value of C$992,911.50. Insiders sold 13,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

