Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Shares Down 7.4%

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 98,917,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 45,605,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £6.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

About Reabold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. It invests in Corallian, Danube, Rathlin, and PEDL183 in the United Kingdom and Europe; and others in the United States, as well as Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reabold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reabold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.