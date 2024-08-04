Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$7.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.38.

Real Matters Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$7.03 on Friday. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of C$513.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 8,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$47,514.40. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

