Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$8.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on REAL. National Bankshares cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.38.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$7.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$513.61 million, a P/E ratio of -59.30, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.15. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78.

In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$47,514.40. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

