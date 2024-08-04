Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.77. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.

About Redwood Capital Bancorp

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.

