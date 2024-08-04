Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.86

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 99749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Repsol Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Repsol, S.A. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

About Repsol

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.4256 per share. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Repsol’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

