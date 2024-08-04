Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.00

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.45), with a volume of 181510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.10 ($0.43).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Resolute Mining from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.
