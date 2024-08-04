Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.00

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.45), with a volume of 181510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.10 ($0.43).

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Resolute Mining from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Resolute Mining Stock Down 1.2 %

About Resolute Mining

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £696.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,635.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.