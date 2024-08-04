Reviewing VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) & Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VerifyMe and Aurora Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aurora Innovation 1 1 1 0 2.00

VerifyMe currently has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 161.47%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.34%. Given VerifyMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -9.30% -16.79% -10.89% Aurora Innovation N/A -37.90% -33.94%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares VerifyMe and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

VerifyMe has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VerifyMe and Aurora Innovation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $25.31 million 0.44 -$3.39 million ($0.23) -4.74 Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 87.66 -$796.00 million ($0.55) -6.98

VerifyMe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VerifyMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VerifyMe beats Aurora Innovation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

