Robert W. Baird Cuts AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $14.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVDX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group cut AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

AvidXchange stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvidXchange will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 43,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $485,929.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,440,510 shares in the company, valued at $115,994,066.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $154,684.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 758,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,524,483.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 43,738 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $485,929.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,440,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,994,066.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,897 shares of company stock worth $1,695,238. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AvidXchange by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

