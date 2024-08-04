Robert W. Baird Increases Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $127.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPMC. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.63. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $121.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 176.65% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,666.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $420,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,421.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,064 shares of company stock worth $13,716,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,564,000 after purchasing an additional 195,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,954,000 after buying an additional 821,868 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 679,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,893,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

