Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Rocket Companies traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 1,122,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,514,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.83 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

