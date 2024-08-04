Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Macquarie from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $53.14 on Friday. Roku has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after acquiring an additional 380,409 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

