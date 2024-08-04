Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROKU. Susquehanna cut their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. Roku has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.17%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 835.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

