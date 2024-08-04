Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $61.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.06.

Ovintiv Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,149,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,560.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,602.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 715,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 688,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 6,830.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 405,123 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

