Royal Bank of Canada Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$46.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

X has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price target on shares of TMX Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.44.

TMX Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$40.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$28.32 and a 12-month high of C$42.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.46.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at TMX Group

In other TMX Group news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. In related news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

