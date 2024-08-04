Royal Bank of Canada Raises Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $29.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Zeta Global to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

ZETA stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 83.92% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 891.8% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 237,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 213,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,647,000 after buying an additional 370,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 99.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 276,294 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,411,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

