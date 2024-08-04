Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 690 ($8.88) target price on the stock.

Get Marlowe alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 720 ($9.26) to GBX 710 ($9.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRL

Marlowe Trading Down 0.9 %

Marlowe Dividend Announcement

Shares of LON MRL opened at GBX 432 ($5.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 480.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 477.80. Marlowe has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($3.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 620 ($7.98). The stock has a market cap of £418.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2,880.00 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 155 ($1.99) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at Marlowe

In related news, insider Lord Ashcroft acquired 3,422,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 548 ($7.05) per share, with a total value of £18,756,993.32 ($24,127,853.51). Corporate insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Marlowe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.