Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 690 ($8.88) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 720 ($9.26) to GBX 710 ($9.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Marlowe Trading Down 0.9 %
Marlowe Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 155 ($1.99) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 27.78%.
Insider Transactions at Marlowe
In related news, insider Lord Ashcroft acquired 3,422,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 548 ($7.05) per share, with a total value of £18,756,993.32 ($24,127,853.51). Corporate insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.
Marlowe Company Profile
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.
